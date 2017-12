Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* ‍AURORA INTENDS TO “VIGOROUSLY CHALLENGE POISON PILL” ADOPTED BY CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS ​

* ‍POISON PILL TACTIC NOT APPROVED BY CANNIMED SHAREHOLDERS, DESTROYS VALUE​

* AURORA CANNABIS - ‍FILES COMPLAINT WITH SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES REGARDING CANNIMED‘S FAILURE TO DISCLOSE CERTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: