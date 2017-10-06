FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aurum Pacific (China) Group says its unit Tri King International issued with writ from a Dutch Court
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 6, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Aurum Pacific (China) Group says its unit Tri King International issued with writ from a Dutch Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd:

* Aurum Pacific-legal Proceedings In the Netherlands

* Aurum Pacific (China) Group says informed by its legal advisers that a writ issued from Dutch Court was served on Tri King International Ltd, a subsidiary of the co

* Aurum Pacific (China) Group-‍according to the writ, the plaintiffs- Fore Freedom Bv and Xxlnet Bv -are claiming from Tri King EUR2.8 million & EUR490,000, respectively

* Aurum Pacific (China) Group says claims from plaintiffs are allegedly for debt owed by Tri King to plaintiffs​

* Aurum Pacific (China) Group-‍tri King holds 49% equity interest in both plaintiffs & was part of target group acquired by co,as announced in March, 2017​

* Aurum Pacific (China) Group says there will be a summary hearing in Dutch Court on Oct 13, 2017; co is currently seeking legal advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

