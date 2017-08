Aug 3 (Reuters) - Auryn Resources Inc:

* Auryn acquires strategic land position in southern Peru and provides drilling update

* Auryn Resources Inc - ‍acquired rights, through two separate transactions, to Tacora and Andamarca properties​

* Auryn resources inc - ‍Tacora and Andamarca concessions were acquired in two separate transactions with private Peruvian owners​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: