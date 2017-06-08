FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood issues NOK 500 mln bond
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 8, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood issues NOK 500 mln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood Asa

* Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue

* Successfully completed a NOK 500 million ($59 million) FRN senior unsecured bond issue with maturity date in june 2023

* Coupon rate is 3 months nibor + 2.35% p.a, quarterly interest payments

* Bond issue was substantially oversubscribed

* The net proceeds from the Bond shall be used for general corporate purposes

* DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as joint managers of the new bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4735 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

