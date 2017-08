June 21 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* Refers to ‍announcement on 21 april in respect of anz's $1,509 million anz subordinated notes​

* ‍Confirms all of notes were redeemed on june 20 with holders paid face value of $100 per note​