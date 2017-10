Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* ‍ANZ and ASIC agree in-principle settlement over bank trading and bank bill swap rate​

* ‍Reached confidential agreement with ASIC to settle court action relating to Australian Interbank BBSW market​

* ‍Financial impact to ANZ will be reflected in 2017 financial year results and largely covered by provisioning held as at 31 March​

* ‍ASIC has asked court to stand down trial for 48 hours​