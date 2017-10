Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian Ethical Investment Ltd

* HY ‍underlying profit after tax (UPAT) is expected to be between $1.6 and $2.3 million, a mid-point decrease of 14.5%​

* Profit after tax for HY ending 31 Dec 2017 is expected between $1.6 and $2.3 million, a mid-point increase of 245.8%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: