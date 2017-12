Dec 20 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* WESTPAC BANKING SAYS UNIT HASTINGS MANAGEMENT TO SELL ITS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES IN UK, U.S. TO NORTHILL CAPITAL

* ‍ CONFIRMED THAT HASTINGS AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE TO FULFIL ITS CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS TO ALL CLIENTS​

* SALE OF HASTINGS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES TO NORTHILL