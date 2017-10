Oct 18(Reuters) - Autek China Inc

* Says co and two individuals plan to jointly invest in Xuancheng-based medical equipment firm (target firm)

* Says two individuals will integrate nine stores in Xuancheng and transfer business of these stores to target firm

* Says co will hold 51 percent stake in target firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ynzLT7

