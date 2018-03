BRIEF-Autodesk Inc Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.79

March 6 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc:

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $554 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PLAN SUBSCRIPTIONS INCREASED 371,000 FROM Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 TO 2.27 MILLION AT END OF Q4

* TOTAL SUBSCRIPTIONS INCREASED 127,000 FROM Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 TO 3.72 MILLION AT END OF Q4

* SEES Q1 FY19 UNDER ASC 606 REVENUE $550 MILLION - $560 MILLION

* SEES Q1 FY19 UNDER ASC 606 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.44 - $0.41

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MILLION TO $2,505 MILLION

* SEES Q1 FY19 UNDER ASC 606 EPS NON-GAAP $0.01 - $0.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $584.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2019 LOSS PER SHARE UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74

* SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95

* SEES FY 2019 NET SUBSCRIPTION ADDITIONS UNDER ASC 606 OF 500,000 TO 550,000

* FY2019 REVENUE VIEW $2.55 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.11, REVENUE VIEW $544.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S