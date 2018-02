Feb 8 (Reuters) - AUTOGRILL SPA:

* SAYS 2017 REVENUE UP 3.3 PERCENT ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* SAYS 2017 REVENUE 4.595 BILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS SMARTESTIMATE OF 4.632 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS 2017 REVENUE UP 2.9 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* SAYS 2017 PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH 3-YEAR GUIDANCE GIVEN LAST MARCH ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)