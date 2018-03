March 8 (Reuters) - Autogrill CFO Alberto De Vecchi told a post-result conference call:

* SEES 2018 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWING BY AROUND 3 PERCENT ‍​

* CAPEX-TO-SALES RATIO COULD EXCEED 5 PERCENT IN 2018 ‍​

* SEES 100 MILLION EURO POSITIVE IMPACT ON SALES FROM OPENINGS/CLOSURES IN 2018 ‍​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)