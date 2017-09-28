FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Autohome Inc announces management change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Autohome Inc

* Autohome Inc. announces management change

* Autohome Inc - ‍Jun Zou has been appointed to serve as chief financial officer​

* Autohome Inc - ‍Yan Kang and Julian Jiun-Lang Wang have resigned as president and chief financial officer of company, respectively​

* Autohome Inc - ‍Kang and Wang also resigned from board of directors of company​

* Autohome Inc - ‍resignations of Kang and Wang were not due to any disagreement with company regarding business, finance or accounting

* Autohome Inc - ‍following resignations, board is now comprised of seven members​

* Autohome Inc - ‍Zou most recently served as Idreamsky’s chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

