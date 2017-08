BRIEF-Autohome Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 4.80

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Autohome Inc

* Autohome Inc announces unaudited second quarter ended June 30, 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up 0.3 to 3.1 percent

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share RMB 4.80

* Q2 earnings per share RMB 4.46

* Q2 earnings per share view RMB 3.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenues increased 13.3% year-over-year to RMB1,562.0 million

* Currently expects to generate net revenues in range of RMB1,480 million ($218.3 million) to RMB1,520 million ($224.2 million) in Q3

* Q3 revenue view cny 1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S