Nov 22 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc:

* Confirms conclusion of specific part of ongoing investigation with the European Commission

* Confirmed that a specific part of an ongoing investigation by European Commission had been concluded for EUR 8.1 million​

* Company accrued for amount in Q3 of 2017​

* Recorded amount relates to discrete portion of EC investigation relating to two specific car manufacturers