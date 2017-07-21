FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
July 21, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Autoliv Inc reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc :

* Autoliv Inc quarterly organic sales grew by 0.2%

* Autoliv Inc qtrly operating income $216.4 versus $212.7 million in Q2 2016

* Autoliv Inc - For Q3 2017, co expects organic sales to increase in the range of 0-2% and an adjusted operating margin in the 7.5%-8.0% range

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

* Autoliv Inc qtrly earnings per share, diluted $1.47

* Autoliv Inc - The indication for the full year organic sales growth is now around 2%, which is lower than the previous indication of around 4%.

* Autoliv Inc- Qtrly consolidated sales of $2.55 billion versus $2.58 billion in Q2 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autoliv Inc - Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of 5-6% of sales for the full year

* Autoliv-Expect operational cash flow for FY17 to remain strong, to be more than $0.8 billion, excluding antitrust related matters, other discrete items

* Autoliv Inc sees full year organic sales growth is now around 2%

* Q3 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $10.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2gPszBU) Further company coverage:

