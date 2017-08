July 3 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv enters LiDAR commercialization agreement with Velodyne

* Autoliv will develop and market a scalable auto-grade LiDAR sensor using Velodyne’s core 3D software technology and proprietary LiDAR ASIC engine coupled with Autoliv’s component development and verification capability Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)