BRIEF-Autoliv to make strategic review to split business

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv initiates strategic review of separating its business segments, passive safety and electronics

* Says intent is to create two publicly traded companies capable of addressing two distinct, growing markets

* Says although strategic review has been initiated there is no guarantee that review will result in any transaction

* Says if separation takes place, process is estimated to take around one year under most separation scenarios