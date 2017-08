Aug 10 (Reuters) - AUTOMATIC SYSTEMS LTD:

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 GROUP NET INCOME 76 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 77.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* FOR SIX MONTHS, PRETAX LOSS OF 3.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PRETAX PROFIT OF 3.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* THE NEW RACE COURSE PROJECT HAS BEEN ABANDONED AND THE RELATED EXPENSES WRITTEN OFF‍​ Source: bit.ly/2vpXsAC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)