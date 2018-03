March 5 (Reuters) - Automodular Corp:

* AUTOMODULAR AND HLS TO AMEND ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT TO ADDRESS POTENTIAL DISTRIBUTION OF GM SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS POST-CLOSING DUE TO POTENTIAL DELAY IN RECEIPT OF SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS

* AUTOMODULAR - AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: