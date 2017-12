Dec 21 (Reuters) - Automodular Corp:

* ORATION AGREES TO A BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

* SAYS ‍PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A NEW ENTITY NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.” (“AMALCO”)​

* ‍BOARD OF AMD AND HLS HAVE UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED ITS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF APPROVING ARRANGEMENT​