BRIEF-Automodular Corp Says It Reached Settlement In Its Claim Against General Motors Company And General Motors Of Canada

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Automodular Corp:

* AUTOMODULAR CORP SAYS HAS REACHED A SETTLEMENT IN ITS LEGAL CLAIM AGAINST GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY AND GENERAL MOTORS OF CANADA LIMITED

* AUTOMODULAR CORP - SETTLEMENT RELATES TO TERMINATION OF A CONTRACT FOR SEQUENCING AND SUB-ASSEMBLY SERVICES

* AUTOMODULAR CORP - PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT, AMD WILL RECEIVE A PAYMENT OF $7 MILLION BY MARCH 6

* AUTOMODULAR - INTENDS TO SEEK AN ORDER DISMISSING GM LITIGATION WITH PREJUDICE AND WITHOUT COSTS UPON RECEIPT OF SETTLEMENT FUNDS