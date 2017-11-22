BRIEF-Automotive Holdings to sell refrigerated logistics business

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group Ltd

* to sell refrigerated logistics business

* ‍deal for an enterprise value of A$400 million​

* ‍consideration will comprise about A$280 million in cash and assumption by HNAI of about A$120 million in finance lease liabilities​

* ‍ Stephen Cleary, current CEO of AHG Logistics, to remain with refrigerated logistics as ceo

* co ‍to sell its refrigerated logistics business to Cc Logistics (Australia) Pty Ltd, unit of HNA Group (International) Co