BRIEF-Automotive Holdings to sell refrigerated logistics business

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group Ltd
* to sell refrigerated logistics business
* deal for an enterprise value of A$400 million
* consideration will comprise about A$280 million in cash and assumption by HNAI of about A$120 million in finance lease liabilities
* Stephen Cleary, current CEO of AHG Logistics, to remain with refrigerated logistics as ceo
* co to sell its refrigerated logistics business to Cc Logistics (Australia) Pty Ltd, unit of HNA Group (International) Co