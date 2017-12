BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT Agrees To Acquire Mazda Dealership Property In Montreal For $8.0 Mln

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE MAZDA DEALERSHIP PROPERTY IN MONTREAL FOR $8.0 MILLION

* AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES - ‍ADDITION OF PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO REIT'S ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER UNIT BASIS​