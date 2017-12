Dec 19 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REIT EXTENDS AND INCREASES CREDIT FACILITY

* AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍REPLACED EXISTING $14.6 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH NEW $34.0 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - NEW FACILITY HAS $20.0 MILLION NON-REVOLVING LOAN, $14.0 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY