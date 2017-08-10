BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT reports financial results for second quarter of 2017

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Automotive Properties REIT reports financial results for second quarter of 2017

* Qtrly ‍FFO per unit of REIT (“unit”), was $0.249​

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍AFFO per unit was $0.223 per unit​

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍total cash NOI $8.2 million, up 25.1 percent from Q2 2016​

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍same property cash NOI $6.6 million, up 1.45 percent from Q2 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: