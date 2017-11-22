FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT to buy two dealership properties
November 22, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT to buy two dealership properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire two dealership properties and a vehicle service compound facility in Edmonton for a combined purchase price of $23.2 million

* Automotive Properties REIT - ‍addition of properties to reit’s portfolio is expected to be accretive to REIT’s AFFO on a per unit basis​

* Automotive Properties REIT - ‍intends to satisfy cumulative purchase price through existing credit facilities and cash on hand​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
