BRIEF-Autonation Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.64 From Continuing Operations

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Autonation Inc:

* AUTONATION REPORTS ALL-TIME RECORD QUARTERLY EPS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $5.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.55 BILLION

* RECENT TAX REFORM BILL POSITIVELY IMPACTED Q4 2017 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BY $41 MILLION, OR $0.45 PER SHARE

* SAME STORE Q4 2017 REVENUE TOTALED $5.6 BILLION COMPARED TO $5.4 BILLION IN YEAR-AGO PERIOD

* QTRLY RETAIL NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES 87,234 UNITS VERSUS 84, 622 UNITS