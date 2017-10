Oct 24 (Reuters) - Autonation Inc

* AutoNation says ‍on october 19, co amended and restated its existing unsecured credit agreement​- sec filing

* AutoNation - ‍amendment extends stated termination date of credit agreement​ to october 19, 2022

* AutoNation - Amendment also allows co to increase amount of revolving credit facility,together with any added term loans,by up to $500 million in aggregate​