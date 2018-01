BRIEF-Autonation To Benefit From Tax Reform Bill

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Autonation Inc:

* AUTONATION TO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM BILL

* AUTONATION - EXPECTS TAX REFORM BILL TO POSITIVELY IMPACT Q4 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BY ABOUT $41 MILLION, OR ABOUT $0.45 PER SHARE

* AUTONATION INC - CO ALSO ANTICIPATES A BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $75 MILLION TO $100 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY $0.80 TO $1.10 PER SHARE, FOR FULL YEAR 2018​

* AUTONATION - TO USE SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM TO ACCELERATE BRAND EXTENSION STRATEGY, EXPAND "DRIVE PINK" INITIATIVES