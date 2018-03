BRIEF-Autoneum Holding FY EBIT Totaled CHF 178.0 Mln

March 7 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG:

* FY REVENUE CONSOLIDATED IN ROSE BY 2.3% FROM CHF 2’152.6 MILLION IN 2016 TO CHF 2’203.0 MILLION

* PROPOSING A DIVIDEND OF CHF 6.50 PER SHARE, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBIT TOTALED CHF 178.0 MILLION (2016 BEFORE SPECIAL EFFECTS: CHF 175.6 MILLION).

* FY EBIT MARGIN AT 8.1 PERCENT

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3% AND THUS ABOVE MARKET

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS PROFITABILITY TO REMAIN ON HIGH LEVEL AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBIT) AROUND 8% Source text - bit.ly/2oQXr6w Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)