BRIEF-Autozone says‍ entered extension amendment to credit deal in which co's borrowing capacity under revolving credit deal increased to $2 bln​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Autozone Inc

* Autozone-‍ entered extension amendment to credit deal in which co’s borrowing capacity under revolving credit deal increased from $1.6 billion to $2.0 billion​

* Autozone - ‍under extension amendment, co’s option to increase borrowing capacity under revolving credit deal raised to $800 million - SEC Filing​

* Autozone Inc - ‍under extension amendment, termination date of revolving credit agreement was extended from Nov. 18, 2021 until Nov. 18, 2022​