Dec 20 (Reuters) - AV Homes Inc:

* AV HOMES TO ACQUIRE OAKDALE HOMES AND HAMPTON HOMES IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TEXAS

* AV HOMES INC - DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $42 MILLION IN CASH

* AV HOMES INC - DEAL FOR $42 MILLION

* AV HOMES - AT COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO BUY ABOUT 1,000 PRIMARY RESIDENTIAL LOTS THAT ARE EITHER OWNED OR CONTROLLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: