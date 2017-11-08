BRIEF-Avadel Pharma Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Avadel pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 revenue $39.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $38.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.35
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $165 million to $175 million
* Avadel pharmaceuticals plc - during q4 of 2017, company expects to spend approximately $15 million on launch preparation costs for noctiva
* Avadel pharmaceuticals - during q4 , expects to spend between $8 to $10 million in research and development costs, associated with rest-on clinical trial
* Avadel pharmaceuticals plc - for full year, research and development costs are now expected to be in range of $30 to $35 million