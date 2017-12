BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals Issues 2018 Corporate Outlook

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS ISSUES 2018 CORPORATE OUTLOOK

* REAFFIRMS FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 TO $0.35

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $110 MILLION TO $130 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $165 MILLION TO $175 MILLION

* - ‍NDA FILING FOR FT218 EXPECTED BY YEAR-END 2018​

* - COMMERCIAL LAUNCH FOR NOCTIVA ON TARGET FOR Q2 2018

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.48, REVENUE VIEW $171.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS- AV001 IS EXPECTED TO COMPETE IN AN ESTIMATED MARKET SIZE OF ABOUT $30 - $40 MILLION PER YEAR ONCE LAUNCHED IN 2019

* - EXPECTS NEGATIVE CASH FLOW IN 2018

* - ‍ASSESSING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE​

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS - ESTIMATES THAT PEAK REVENUES FOR NOCTIVA COULD BE AS HIGH AS $750 MILLION OR MORE PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: