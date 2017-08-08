FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 revenue $46.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $165 million to $175 million

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC says FY diluted adjusted EPS is unchanged from previous guidance of $0.30 to $0.45. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

