Oct 30 (Reuters) - Avalonbay Communities Inc

* Avalonbay Communities Inc announces third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 core FFO per share $2.19

* Avalonbay Communities Inc sees ‍Q4 projected FFO per share $2.19 to $2.25​

* Avalonbay Communities Inc sees ‍Q4 projected core FFO per share $2.21 to $2.27​

* Avalonbay Communities Inc qtrly ‍FFO earnings per share $2.34​