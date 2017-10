Sept 28 (Reuters) - AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

* SAYS UKRLANDFARMING (ULF) AND AVANGARDCO CONTINUE TO BE ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH VARIOUS CREDITOR GROUPS

* SAYS SEPTEMBER 2017 INTEREST PAYMENT FOR $500 MLN ULF NOTES WILL NOT BE PAID ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon:

