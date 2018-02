Jan 31 (Reuters) - Avangrid Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - AVANGRID REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL GAS TRADING BUSINESS

* AVANGRID INC - ‍ UNIT ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL ENSTOR ENERGY SERVICES TO CCI U.S. ASSET HOLDINGS​

* AVANGRID INC - TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE AVANGRID'S ENSTOR GAS STORAGE BUSINESS​