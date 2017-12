Dec 27 (Reuters) - Avangrid Inc:

* AVANGRID HAS COMPLETED THE REVIEW OF ITS GAS STORAGE BUSINESS

* AVANGRID INC - ‍CONCLUDED THAT IT WILL MOVE FORWARD WITH A PLAN TO SELL GAS STORAGE BUSINESSES ​

* AVANGRID - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME GAIN RELATED TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAXES PRIMARILY IN RENEWABLES BUSINESS DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: