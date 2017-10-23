FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avante Logixx starts strategic review, appoints interim CEO
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 23, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Avante Logixx starts strategic review, appoints interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc-

* Avante Logixx Inc. announces interim CEO appointment

* Says Rodney Wechsler appointed interim CEO

* Avante Logixx Inc - ‍company also announces today that its board of directors is commencing a review of strategic alternatives​

* Avante Logixx Inc - ‍strategic alternatives include but are not limited to a business combination, merger or sale​

* Avante Logixx Inc- ‍board is continuing with search efforts to identify and evaluate potential successor CEO candidates, including interim CEO​

* Avante Logixx Inc - ‍company has engaged Crosbie & Company Inc. to assist it in conducting and implementing the strategic review​

* Avante Logixx Inc - intends to make normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 5.2 million common shares, to be transacted through facilities of exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.