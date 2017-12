BRIEF-Avanti Communications Group Announces Proposed Restructuring​

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCEMENT OF PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING​

* ‍ENTERED DEAL WITH NOTEHOLDERS OF 62 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING 2021 NOTES, 55 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING 2023 NOTES

* ‍ENTERED DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING 34 PERCENT OF EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL TO IMPLEMENT A RESTRUCTURING OF CO‘S DEBT

* ‍RESTRUCTURING, WOULD, IF IMPLEMENTED, SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCE COMPANY‘S OUTSTANDING DEBT

* RESTRUCTURING, IF IMPLEMENTED, WOULD DECREASE FUTURE INTEREST EXPENSE AND POTENTIALLY RAISE NEW LIQUIDITY​

* ‍AS OF DEC. 13, COMPANY HAS US$557 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2023 NOTES OUTSTANDING​

* ‍WILL SEEK TO IMPLEMENT DEBT FOR EQUITY SWAP OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING 12%/17.5% SENIOR SECURED 2023 NOTES FOR 2 BILLION NEW SHARES OF 1 P EACH

* CONTINGENT UPON ADOPTION OF 90% AMENDMENTS, COMPLETION OF DEBT FOR EQUITY SWAP, MAY SEEK TO RAISE $30 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL