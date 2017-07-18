BRIEF-Avanti Markets says suffered data breach over July 4 holiday

July 18 (Reuters) -

* Avanti markets data incident notification

* Avanti markets says suffered a data breach through a third party software provider over july 4th holiday that impacted some avanti market kiosks

* Avanti markets - ‍malware affected only a small portion of our kiosks ​

* Avanti markets says on july 4, 2017, were alerted to an intrusion of sophisticated malware attack which affected kiosks at some avanti markets

* Avanti markets - at this stage, have determined attack was not successful on all kiosks and many kiosks have not been adversely affected

* Avanti markets - malware designed to gather payment card information including cardholder's first and last name, credit/debit card number and expiration date