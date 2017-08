July 13 (Reuters) - AVANZA BANK

* ‍Q2 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 5 PER CENT, MAINLY DUE TO HIGHER FUND PROVISIONS​

* ‍Q2 NET PROFIT OF SEK 89 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 6 PER CENT​

* Q2 OPERATING INCOME SEK 236 MILLION VERSUS SEK 225 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)