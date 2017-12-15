FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AVCON Information Technology says change of controlling shareholders and actual controller
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 15, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-AVCON Information Technology says change of controlling shareholders and actual controller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15(Reuters) - AVCON Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s current controlling shareholders and actual controller plan to cut stake in the co to 4.8 percent

* Says a Shenzhen-based firm will directly hold 14.1 percent stake and 18.9 percent stake corresponding voting power in the co

* Says the Shenzhen-based firm will become co’s new controlling shareholder, Yao Lihong, Ye Shunpeng and Liu Haidong will become co’s new actual controllers

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SZpjoh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.