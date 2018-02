Feb 26 (Reuters) - AVENTRON AG:

* IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 AVENTRON INCREASED REVENUES BY 59 PERCENT TO 77.1 MILLION CHF‍​

* FY EBIT GREW DISPROPORTIONALLY BY 73% TO CHF 23.9 MILLION ‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2CKqNYm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)