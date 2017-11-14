FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Avenue Capital Management reports 13.9 pct stake in Midstates Petroleum - ​SEC filing
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 8:34 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Avenue Capital Management reports 13.9 pct stake in Midstates Petroleum - ​SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Avenue Capital Management II L.P.:

* Avenue Capital Management II L.P. reports 13.9 percent stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc as of November 14, 2017 - ​SEC filing

* Avenue Capital ​says to recommend that Midstates Petroleum hire advisers to review opportunities to maximize shareholder value

* Avenue Capital - may make proposals for potential changes in operations, management, board composition, governance, among other things

* Avenue Capital ​says to have discussions with all or some of Midstates Petroleum’s management, board, other shareholders and/or third parties Source text: (bit.ly/2hwV5te) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.