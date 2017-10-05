FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals- Tivo-3 study will continue as planned without modification
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 5, 2017 / 9:38 PM / in 13 days

BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals- Tivo-3 study will continue as planned without modification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announces completion of Tivo-3 study futility analysis with no changes to study protocol​

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍study will continue as planned without modification.​

* Aveo - ‍analysis did not allow for early stopping due to efficacy to assure adequate follow-up for key secondary endpoint of overall survival​

* Aveo - ‍continues to expect Tivo-3 to read out in Q1 of 2018​

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expansion portion of trial is expected to enroll an additional 20 subjects​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.