Nov 27 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: AVES ONE AG: REVENUE GROWTH WITH A SIMULTANEOUS MARGIN INCREASE AS DRIVERS FOR A GOOD RESULT

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA GROWTH TO AROUND EUR 21.5 MILLION (9M IN 2016: AROUND EUR 6.4 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUES MORE THAN DOUBLED COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR‘S PERIOD TO AROUND EUR 38.4 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍AFTER-TAX RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR -2.5 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR -7.3 MILLION)​