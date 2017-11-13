FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports qtrly ‍revenues of US$25.5 mln
November 13, 2017 / 12:08 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports qtrly ‍revenues of US$25.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc - results for the three months ended 30 September 2017

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly ‍ revenues of US$25.5 million, a 32 pct increase on Q2 2017, from gold sales of 19,797 ounces​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly total gold production was 19,885 ounces, a 26 pct increase on prior quarter, and a 38 pct increase on Q3 2016​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted EBITDA of US$5.5 million, a fivefold increase on Q2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

